Justice of the peace candidate cautions against mail-in ballot clerical error

ASCENSION - A candidate for the justice of the peace 3rd justice court is warning the public of clerical errors with mail ballots in the upcoming election, according to Pelican Post.

Lynelle Johnson released the following statement:

Voters in the 3rd Justice Court-Justice of the Peace:

It has come to our attention that there has been a clerical error with the mail ballots. It seems that some voters may have received the wrong ballot in their envelope, receiving a ballot that has the wrong Justice of the Peace election listed on it. We have been in touch with the Ascension Registrar of Voters Office; they have been diligently working on identifying the source of the problem. Ultimately, we believe this problem only affected a segment of voters in the 3rd Judicial Court Race.

If you receive a mail ballot, please make sure you received the right one. If your envelope has “003” printed on it above your address, my race should be on your ballot (it may have a letter after 003, like “003A”, which is still the 3rd Justice Court District). If it does not have my race on your ballot, you need to contact the Ascension Registrar of Voters Office – their phone number is (225) 621-5780.

You may also double-check if your ballot is correct by visiting the official Secretary of State website:

- Visit www.geauxvote.com,

- Click on “Are You A Voter?”,

- Click on “Search By Voter,”

- Fill out your information; and,

- Click on “My Sample Ballot.”

Johnson urges those with questions to contact the Ascension Registrar of Voters.

"Hopefully, this clerical error has only affected a few people; however, I want to make sure your vote counts," Johnson said.