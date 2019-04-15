73°
Justice Department expects to release Russia report Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department expects to make special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation public on Thursday morning.
Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Monday the redacted report will be sent to Congress and made available to the public Thursday.
Mueller officially concluded his investigation late last month and submitted a nearly 400-page report to Attorney General William Barr. Barr provided a four-page letter to Congress that detailed Mueller's "principal conclusions."
Barr said the special counsel didn't find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Donald Trump's associates during the 2016 presidential campaign.
But Mueller did not reach a definitive conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. Instead, Barr said he did not believe the evidence was sufficient to prove that Trump had obstructed justice.
