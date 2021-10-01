75°
Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19

Source: National Public Radio
By: WBRZ Staff
Brett Kavanaugh

The Supreme Court said Friday Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19.

Kavanaugh is reportedly fully vaccinated and is not experiencing any of the symptoms that are typically associated with the virus.

He tested positive Thursday night, the court said in a statement, and his immediate family tested negative.

Kavanaguh was scheduled to attend Friday's investiture ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Due to his recent diagnosis, he will not be in attendance, the court said.

