Just win, baby: Hospital giving newborns LSU onesies ahead of national championship
BATON ROUGE - This week only, babies born at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge will be given free LSU-themed onesies ahead of the Tiger's national championship appearance.
The garments say things like "HOW BOUT THEM TIGERS, BABY 2020" and "LET'S GEAUX BEBE 2020."
Special delivery from @WomansHospital in Baton Rouge! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/JPQbAlhuPt— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 6, 2020
A spokesperson for the hospital says about 30 babies are born there each day, but not all the babies' parents are Tiger fans.
Superdome at 7 p.m. Jan. 13.