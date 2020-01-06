69°
Just win, baby: Hospital giving newborns LSU onesies ahead of national championship

By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - This week only, babies born at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge will be given free LSU-themed onesies ahead of the Tiger's national championship appearance. 

The garments say things like "HOW BOUT THEM TIGERS, BABY 2020" and "LET'S GEAUX BEBE 2020."

A spokesperson for the hospital says about 30 babies are born there each day, but not all the babies' parents are Tiger fans. 
Superdome at 7 p.m. Jan. 13.

