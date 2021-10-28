61°
Just over 1,800 without power across Louisiana following Wednesday's severe weather

18 hours 25 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, October 28 2021 Oct 28, 2021 October 28, 2021 3:51 AM October 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones
A damaged home in Lake Charles following severe weather on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

BATON ROUGE - The morning after Wednesday's severe weather, a total of 1,830 utility customers do not have power in Louisiana. 

As of 9 a.m., Thursday, Entergy's outage map shows the majority of outages in Jefferson, St. Charles, and Lafourche.

While Baton Rouge dodged the worst of Wednesday afternoon's damaging weather, the capital area's neighbors to the West were severely impacted and will yet again, begin the work of storm recovery in the days to come.

Much of the destruction to homes and structures in South Lake Charles can be traced back to several tornadoes that formed in the area Wednesday. Though a Tornado Watch was issued for all parishes, South Lake Charles appeared to withstand the brunt of blow.   

By early evening, the threat of severe thunderstorms passed and weather experts said a cold front would make its way through the area.

