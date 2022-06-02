JUST IN: NHC begins advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone One, impacts to Florida expected

The first Atlantic Basin tropical advisories of the 2022 Hurricane Season are being issued for a system near the southern Gulf of Mexico. This storm poses no threat to the Baton Rouge area.

The National Hurricane Center will initiate advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One at 4pm Thursday due to expected impacts for Florida, the Bahamas and Cuba. The designation of a potential tropical cyclone means that while a depression or storm has not formed by definition, it is expected to develop prior to striking land and thus NHC can begin issuing alerts with plenty of time for action.

Despite strong upper-level winds, P.T.C. One may eventually strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex while it moves slowly northeastward over southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday.

While we are only two days into the official hurricane season, this development is a bit later than the last several seasons. In fact, with no formation prior to this system, 2022 is the first season since 2014 without a storm before June 1.

The Storm Station is here for you, tracking the tropics on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Tweets by WBRZweather