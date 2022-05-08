Just getting warmed up... Baton Rouge hits 90 for first time in 2022

On Sunday at approximately 2:45pm, Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport reached an air temperature of 90 degrees for the first time in 2022. This comes as the Capital Area is just beginning a stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures, with several records possible. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.

As Baton Rouge anticipates many more 90° high temperatures, here are 9 stats about the 90s.

Baton Rouge reached 90° for the first time in 2021 on April 28. Annual averages show the Red Stick recording its first 90° temperature by May 14. The earliest 90° day on record is March 2, 1909. *This is an amazing mark, which distances itself by more than a month from the next earliest 90° reading on April 10, 1908. The latest into the year it has taken Baton Rouge to reach 90° is June 10, 1950 & June 10, 1976. The latest into the year, the Capital City has recorded the last 90° high is October 27, 1907. On average, the last 90° high occurs on October 3. The earliest that the area has ever experienced the final 90° high for the year was September 6, 1979. The maximum number of days that the Capital City has reached 90° or above was 127 in 1963. Two years earlier in 1961, only 30 days reached 90°, the fewest on record. On average, Baton Rouge spends (can’t make this up) 90 days per year in the 90s.

