Jury trials in Iberville, West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee continued to March 27

The 18th Judicial District Court is continuing proceedings through next week.

According to a news release from the 18th JDC, all jury trials scheduled from Wednesday to March 27 will be affected. That includes all civil and criminal non-jury trials, Traffic Court, Misdemeanor Court, Civil and Criminal hearings, Civil and Criminal Court Appearances and Criminal Arraignments, Pretrial Conferences, Sentencing Hearings and Revocations

Hearings related to the following matters are unaffected.

-Civil protective orders;

-Child in Need of Care proceedings;

-Emergency child custody matters, including La. C.C.P. Art. 3945 matters.

-Proceedings for children removed from their home by emergency court order;

-Proceedings related to emergency interdictions and mental health orders

-72 hour hearings and continued custody proceedings; and

-Any other matter considered an emergency by the Court.

All non-incarcerated individuals set to appear for criminal court in Iberville, West Baton Rouge or Pointe Coupee Parishes between March 18, 2020 and March 27, 2020 are to report to the respective courthouses on their scheduled court dates to be served with a new court date.

Initial appearances for adults and juveniles, arraignments for incarcerated individuals and bond hearings will continue as usual and be conducted through telephone and video conferencing whenever possible.