Jury trial ban stretched to April 1, then up to local courts

56 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, February 12 2021 Feb 12, 2021 February 12, 2021 6:49 AM February 12, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A prohibition on new civil and criminal jury trials in state courts due to the coronavirus pandemic will remain in effect until April 1, the Louisiana Supreme Court said Thursday.

Beginning April 1, the high court said, local courts will be responsible for deciding whether they can safely conduct jury trials.

The current moratorium on jury trials had been set to expire on March 1.

The order says social distancing, mask wearing and other safety protocols will have to be enforced when jury trials resume. And it says criminal trials involving people in custody should take priority over all other matters when the moratorium on jury trials is lifted. It says potential jurors citing pandemic-related health concerns should be excused.

