Jury to decide damages owed by Katy Perry for 'Dark Horse'

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jurors who found that Katy Perry and her team improperly copied her 2013 hit "Dark Horse" will now decide how much they owe a Christian rapper and his co-writers.

The damages phase of the trial is scheduled to begin with opening statements in a Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday and is expected to last two days. It will include testimony from experts and executives on how much the song is worth.

On Monday, the jury of nine unanimously found that "Dark Horse" was copied from the 2009 Christian rap song "Joyful Noise," co-written and performed by lead plaintiff Marcus Gray, who went by the stage name Flame at the time. Perry and five co-writers, including producer Dr. Luke, were found liable for infringing the song's copyright.