Jury selection for accused cop killer's trial heading back to East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A trial that led to the discovery of a huge flaw in East Baton Rouge's jury selection process is in limbo once again.

KTBS reports that Grover Cannon's trial, which was scheduled to start over in Caddo Parish Monday, is back on hold. The hold-up comes after the state Supreme Court overturned a district judge's decision to bring jury selection back to Caddo Parish after it had already been moved to East Baton Rouge due to fears it could lead to an unfair trial.

Thw state's highest court reportedly ruled that judge had "no basis" for moving the selection back to Caddo Parish, despite the technical gaffe.

The Louisiana Supreme Court had ordered a new trial and jury pool for Cannon in April after concerns raised by Cannon's attorneys revealed the computer "bug" in East Baton Rouge's jury selection. Court administrators announced in April the flaw meant anyone who turned 18 or moved to Baton Rouge in the past eight years had been left out of the jury pool for years.

Cannon faces a potential death sentence in the 2015 murder of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley.

There's no confirmed timeframe for when the trial might resume.