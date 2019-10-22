Jury seated in fatal 2014 Bourbon Street gunfight

62°
3 years 9 months 1 week ago Monday, January 11 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS - A jury has been selected in the case of the sole suspect arrested after a 2014 gunfight on Bourbon Street that killed one and wounded nine others.

Opening statements are expected Tuesday in the case of Trung Le, the 22-year-old defendant from Belle Chasse. He's been in custody since his 2014 arrest, with bond set at $250,000.

Le faces a charge of manslaughter, which carries a possible 40-year prison sentence, and attempted second-degree murder, which could mean 50 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Le is one of two people involved in the French Quarter gunfight. Le's lawyer has said he fired in self-defense to save himself and others from a still-unidentified gunman.

