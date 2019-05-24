Jury finds tow truck driver guilty of inappropriate behavior with female customers

Photo: WWL-TV

COVINGTON - A jury in St. Tammany Parish has found a tow truck driver guilty of sexual battery against three female customers in separate incidents.

WWL-TV is reporting that District Attorney Warren Montgomery said 53-year-old Dale Boudreaux faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of sexual battery. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

"Boudreaux was called to assist them with towing a vehicle, but he took advantage of their vulnerability and touched them sexually without their permission," Montgomery said.

Authorities say the attacks happened between June and October 2014.

Boudreaux will be sentenced on June 10.