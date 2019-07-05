Latest Weather Blog
Jury finds Denham Springs man guilty of 2014 murder
LIVINGSTON - A Denham Springs man accused of shooting and killing his roommate last May was found guilty guilty of second degree murder Thursday, according to District Attorney Scott M. Perriloux.
Witnesses said 25-year-old Jason Holcomb became angry with Joshua Thomasson on May 10, 2014 when Thomasson asked Holcomb to move from the Spur Road residence they shared with two others. Holcomb shot Thomasson once in the chest, killing him and then fled the scene before police arrived.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Holcomb the following day after they received a critical tip regarding his location. Four people present at the time of the murder testified to what they saw during the trial that spanned over the course of two days.
A jury of 12 members deliberated for less than two horus before coming back with the guilty verdict.
Holcomb's second degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence. The District Attorney says sentencing will be carried out on May 21.
