Jury deliberates case of Navy SEAL charged with murder

Tuesday, July 02 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo source: Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The case of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with murder and other crimes in Iraq is in the hands of a jury.
  
Jurors in San Diego will resume deliberations Tuesday in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who is accused of killing a wounded war prisoner in Iraq in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty.
  
Closing arguments wrapped up Monday with a military prosecutor asserting that the proof of Gallagher's guilt is his own words, his own photos and the testimony of his fellow troops. Defense lawyers called the case a "mutiny" by entitled, junior SEALs trying to oust a demanding chief.
  
The jury is made up of five Marines and two sailors, including a SEAL, many of whom had been in heavy combat in Iraq.
