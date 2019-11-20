51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jury convicts Grover Cannon in Shreveport Police Officer killing

2 hours 2 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 November 20, 2019 8:59 PM November 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SHREVEPORT - A jury found Grover Cannon guilty in the shooting death of a Shreveport police officer.

Cannon was accused of killing Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley in 2015. But the Louisiana Supreme Court ordered a new trial with a new jury pool after flaws in the East Baton Rouge jury selection process came to light.

A computer error caused huge swaths of the Baton Rouge population to be excluded from jury selection since 2011. Court administrators said anyone who turned 18 or moved to Baton Rouge in the past eight years had not been considered for jury duty.

Cannon's attorney argued the technical error skewed the makeup of the previous jury. Grover plead not guilty in the killing.

The jury deliberated for about an hour and half. Cannon faces a potential death sentence.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days