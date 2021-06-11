87°
Latest Weather Blog
Juneteenth signed into Louisiana law as state holiday
BATON ROUGE- Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill Thursday declaring Juneteenth a state holiday.
The bill passed unanimously in both the House and the Senate. Juneteenth is observed on June 19, but the bill does not go into effect until the beginning of August.
Trending News
Juneteenth is the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved African-Americans were freed. You can learn more about the holiday here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family of Alton Sterling quietly accepted $4.5M settlement last month
-
LSU Tigers are ready for Super Regional weekend
-
Federal unemployment aid to end, state to increase benefits in 2022
-
Community putting action plan together to stop violence and save the youth
-
Lawmakers, governor make deal to end controversial extra unemployment benefit