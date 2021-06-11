87°
Juneteenth signed into Louisiana law as state holiday

53 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, June 11 2021 Jun 11, 2021 June 11, 2021 6:42 PM June 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE- Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill Thursday declaring Juneteenth a state holiday.

The bill passed unanimously in both the House and the Senate. Juneteenth is observed on June 19, but the bill does not go into effect until the beginning of August.

Juneteenth is the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved African-Americans were freed. You can learn more about the holiday here.

