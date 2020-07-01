June in review: temperatures and rainfall



TEMPERATURES:

June had above-average temperatures for 13 out of the 30 days (red), below-average temperatures for 10 out of the 30 days, and 7 days hit exactly on the average.



RAIN:

June had 17 dry days (tan) and 13 days with rain (green). The rainfall from the 5th- 10th was associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal, and Baton Rouge was hit hardest on Monday the 7th with 2.47 inches of rain. Cristobal was not the heaviest rainmaker this past month.



On June 24th, Baton Rouge broke a record for the largest amount of rainfall on that day with 3.34 inches. This was the day a strong line of storms moved through the entire viewing area. Many lost power and you were probably in a severe thunderstorm warning at some point that afternoon. This is just proof that all storms can pack a punch and it does not take a hurricane or a tropical system to cause damage to roofs and trees.



Between those two rain events, we had a dry stretch with dew point temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Good hair days and blue skies… remember that?



THE RELATION:

Notice the tan and red boxes and the blue and green boxes tend to fall on the same days. When we have rain, it helps to cool the air, and a lot of the time it will cool below average for the day. When there is no rain, the atmosphere heats more efficiently. That’s why from the 14th-20th all the temperatures are at or above average.