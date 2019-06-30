Latest Weather Blog
July Southwest Airlines outage costs company $54 million
DALLAS - The cancellation of more than 2,000 Southwest Airlines flights due to a computer outage last month will cost the carrier an estimated $54 million.
The Dallas Morning News reported the lost revenue and increased cost estimates based on a Southwest investor advisory released Wednesday.
Dallas-based Southwest blamed a router failure for the July 20 outage and subsequent days of delays.
While Southwest didn't provide a specific cost of the outage, the company said it would lead to a 0.5 percentage point drop in unit revenues during the third quarter and that it expects its cost per seat mile to rise by up to 2 percent. The newspaper based its estimate on those projections.
An unrelated computer outage this week has resulted in the cancellation of more than 2,100 Delta Air Lines flights.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Violent night in BR leaves many injured after shootings - two at...
-
State shuts down massage parlor after residents report suspicious activity
-
Social media user says she captured bar shooting in chaotic viral video...
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: East Iberville Tigers
-
BREC increasing security after brawl sends refs to hospital