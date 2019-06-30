83°
July Southwest Airlines outage costs company $54 million

2 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, August 11 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

DALLAS - The cancellation of more than 2,000 Southwest Airlines flights due to a computer outage last month will cost the carrier an estimated $54 million.
    
The Dallas Morning News reported the lost revenue and increased cost estimates based on a Southwest investor advisory released Wednesday.
    
Dallas-based Southwest blamed a router failure for the July 20 outage and subsequent days of delays.
    
While Southwest didn't provide a specific cost of the outage, the company said it would lead to a 0.5 percentage point drop in unit revenues during the third quarter and that it expects its cost per seat mile to rise by up to 2 percent. The newspaper based its estimate on those projections.
    
An unrelated computer outage this week has resulted in the cancellation of more than 2,100 Delta Air Lines flights.

