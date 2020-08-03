July in review - only ten days rain free

We have made it to August! Let’s looks back at July.



July saw 21 wet days and only 10 completely dry days. The rain for the month totals up to 8.91”. That’s 4.11” above average, about double the normal amount of rain for July. On the 6th and 7th, parts of East Baton Rouge and Ascension (and several other places) saw flooding after the wet weekend of the 4th.



Last Monday’s rain event approached records. The record rainfall amount for July 27th was broken in 1994 with 2.73” while we accumulated 2.65”.



The normal high temperature from July 1-28 is 93 degrees and from 29-31 it is 94 degrees. July experienced 15 days below normal and 13 above, and 3 right at normal.



The hottest temperature we saw all month was 97 degrees on Saturday the 11th and the coolest was 81 degrees on the 27th.



It is no coincidence that the coolest day all month is also the wettest day. Thick rain clouds prevent the air from heating. In addition to that, as rain continuously falls, some of it will evaporate or go from liquid to gas. When water molecules go from the liquid phase to the gaseous phase, they use energy in the form of heat, leaving behind cooler air.