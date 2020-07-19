July Hurricanes in Louisiana - How rare?

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been busy so far, with six named storms already - breaking records for the earliest fifth and sixth named storms on record!

Since Cristobal in early June, Louisiana has not suffered any impacts from other tropical systems. Historically, tropical activity is more tame in the months of June and July. Water temperatures are cooler and wind shear is typically stronger (which tears apart tropical systems).

Tropical activity picks up substantially in the months of August and September. On average, we reach our peak in tropical activity on September 10th.

So, how rare are July hurricanes here in Louisiana?

Since 1850, there have been only four known hurricanes to impact Louisiana in July:

Hurricane Bob 1979

Hurricane Danny 1997

Hurricane Cindy 2005 (Yes, a hurricane struck south Louisiana a month before Katrina)

Hurricane Barry 2019

All of these hurricanes were at category one strength at landfall.

In comparison, Louisiana has been struck by 14 hurricanes in the month of August, 25 in September, and 10 in October.

An important take away: we are still early on in what has already been an active season.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.