July 4th Freedom Mile hits the streets for 8 a.m. run through downtown Sunday

BATON ROUGE – Another Independence Day tradition will return as normally re-emerges as the pandemic eases.

The annual Freedom Mile, a one mile run from the New State Capitol to the Old State Capitol returns on Independence Day morning 2021. The Freedom Mile is the oldest running event in Baton Rouge, founded in 1984, the day the USS Kidd opened. The event is organized by Club South Runners.

Organizers are excited the event’s hitting the streets again.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen [and would be delayed] for another six or eight months,” organizer Ben Charbonnier said.

The race starts at 8:00 Sunday morning. Click here to register online ( www.imAthlete.com ) or register in-person on race day.