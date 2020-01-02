Julian Castro ends his presidential campaign

Julian Castro at a Presidential forum at Waterloo, Iowa Photo: New York Times

Julián Castro has announced the termination of his presidential campaign.

The announcement came Thursday morning after the former Housing and Urban Development secretary failed to gain traction in the large field of Democratic candidates.

Castro shared his news with the public via Twitter:

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.



I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

Castro's lack of financial viability and standing in the polls are in stark contrast to an announcement from Bernie Sander's camp on the very same morning, stating that the Senator had amassed a total of $34.5 million in funding during the fourth quarter.

Throughout the month of December, other Democratic contenders among the 14 candidates have made similar announcements related to the success of their campaigns.