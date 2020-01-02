71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Julian Castro ends his presidential campaign

2 hours 7 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 January 02, 2020 9:27 AM January 02, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Julian Castro at a Presidential forum at Waterloo, Iowa Photo: New York Times

Julián Castro has announced the termination of his presidential campaign.

The announcement came Thursday morning after the former Housing and Urban Development secretary failed to gain traction in the large field of Democratic candidates. 

Castro shared his news with the public via Twitter: 

Castro's lack of financial viability and standing in the polls are in stark contrast to an announcement from Bernie Sander's camp on the very same morning, stating that the Senator had amassed a total of $34.5 million in funding during the fourth quarter

Throughout the month of December, other Democratic contenders among the 14 candidates have made similar announcements related to the success of their campaigns. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days