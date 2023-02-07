Judges want to move juvenile court to downtown Baton Rouge

Image: 19thjdc.org

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish's juvenile court judges are pushing to move their court to downtown Baton Rouge.

Judges Pamela Taylor Johnson and Adam Haney made their pitch to the 19th Judicial District Court Building Commission Wednesday to move their court from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to the unfinished fifth floor of the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.

Johnson cited mold, mildew issues and security concerns. Haney added that he once had to remove a live opossum from his current courthouse.

Some of the judges that work at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse raised concerns about how the move could potentially affect traffic and parking.

State District Judge Janice Clark, who chairs the 19th Judicial District Court Building Commission, says there is no money earmarked to make the move.