55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Judges want to move juvenile court to downtown Baton Rouge

6 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, April 21 2016 Apr 21, 2016 April 21, 2016 11:05 AM April 21, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: 19thjdc.org

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish's juvenile court judges are pushing to move their court to downtown Baton Rouge.

Judges Pamela Taylor Johnson and Adam Haney made their pitch to the 19th Judicial District Court Building Commission Wednesday to move their court from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to the unfinished fifth floor of the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.

Johnson cited mold, mildew issues and security concerns. Haney added that he once had to remove a live opossum from his current courthouse.

Some of the judges that work at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse raised concerns about how the move could potentially affect traffic and parking.

Trending News

State District Judge Janice Clark, who chairs the 19th Judicial District Court Building Commission, says there is no money earmarked to make the move.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days