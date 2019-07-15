Latest Weather Blog
Judges to decide on bond hearings for R. Kelly indictments
CHICAGO (AP) - Federal judges will decide how to proceed with bond hearings in two separate federal indictments against R. Kelly.
The 52-year-old singer was arrested Thursday night while walking his dog on a 13-count indictment that includes sex crimes and obstruction of justice. A New York federal indictment was also unsealed Friday that charges him with racketeering and sex-related crimes.
Kelly remained in federal custody over the weekend following his arrest. His attorney denied the allegations Friday. A case status hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in Chicago will determine if a federal judge Tuesday will rule on Kelly's bail in both federal criminal cases.
Federal prosecutors have requested Kelly stay in custody, saying he is a flight risk and dangerous.
