71°
Latest Weather Blog
Judge to give verdict in police cover-up trial in January
CHICAGO (AP) - A judge says she'll issue her verdict next month in the bench trial of three Chicago police officers accused of lying about the 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald to protect another officer who pulled the trigger.
Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson said Wednesday that she'll issue her verdict on Jan. 15, which is three days before another judge is due to sentence Jason Van Dyke, the officer who shot McDonald 16 times and was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.
Former Officer Joseph Walsh, Officer Thomas Gaffney and former Detective David March are charged with obstruction of justice, conspiracy and official misconduct. Prosecutors say they lied to shield Van Dyke from prosecution. Their attorneys say there's no evidence of a cover-up.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer shot, killed in Mandeville was former Marine; leaves behind 7 children
-
East Baton Rouge on track to break record number of overdose deaths
-
FEMA issues Livingston Parish deadline for flood prevention master plan
-
Zachary man drowns while attempting elaborate marriage proposal in Tanzania
-
Police officer dead, another injured after shooting in Mandeville
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar