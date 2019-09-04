Latest Weather Blog
Judge to discuss unsealing new trove of Epstein court papers
NEW YORK (AP) - A judge is expected to discuss plans for the unsealing of more court records in a civil case involving sexual abuse claims against the financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The hearing in Manhattan federal court Wednesday was scheduled after a federal appeals court in New York ordered U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska to release the records after considering the privacy interests of third-parties.
An attorney for an anonymous third party warned Tuesday the records could contain "life-changing" disclosures against people not directly involved in the case. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals already released more than 2,000 pages pertaining to a since-settled lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
That case was filed against a former girlfriend of Epstein who has been accused of recruiting young women for his sexual pleasure.
