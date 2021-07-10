Judge to decide if cop in jail should be released on bond

MARKSVILLE - Lawyers for Norris Greenhouse, Jr., one of two part time city marshals in Avyolles Parish charged with the murder of a six-year-old, have filed a motion for Greenhouse to be immediately released from jail.

Greenhouse and Derrick Stafford, the other officer involved in the death investigation, are each in jail on a $1 million bond. The family of Greenhouse was working over the last two weeks to secure a $1 million property bond to get Greenhouse released but were blocked from doing so since property was listed in the name of Norris Greenhouse, Sr., who is a lawyer. A rare state law forbids lawyers from posting bond.

Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit Friday, the attorneys for Greenhouse filed the documents and are expected to be in court next week to ask a judge to interpret the law.

#BREAKING: Judge to consider letter vs. spirit of law keeping Norris Greenhouse in jail. @WBRZ — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) November 20, 2015

Greenhouse and Stafford have been in jail since their arrest a few days after Jeremy Mardis was shot and killed at the end of a reported police chase. The pair, full time law officers in other departments, were moonlighting as Ward 2 City Marshals when they said they tried to stop the boy's father, Chris Few, and eventually chased him down a dead end road and opened fire when Few put his vehicle in reverse and backed toward the group of officers.

Few was shot and survived. His son, sitting in the front seat, died from gunshot wounds.

There were a total of four officers at the scene, but State Police said its investigation found only Greenhouse and Stafford broke the law by opening fire.

