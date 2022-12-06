Latest Weather Blog
Judge to consider whether 15-year court battle continues
Trending News
BATON ROUGE - An attorney for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has asked a Baton Rouge judge to dismiss former head football coach Jerry Baldwin's claim that the school fired him in 2001 because he is black.
But Baldwin's lawyer, who wants another trial, argued that just because one East Baton Rouge Parish jury couldn't reach a decision doesn't mean a different jury can't come to a conclusion on his racial discrimination claim.
The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2ahiyv1) state District Judge Todd Hernandez, who presided over the March jury trial of Baldwin's claim, said he will consider the oral arguments presented to him Thursday, as well as written arguments filed in the case.
Baldwin, who was UL-Lafayette's first black head football coach, compiled a record of six wins and 27 losses in three seasons
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BR judge issues arrest warrant for death investigator who skipped high-profile murder...
-
Staffing shortages plague East Baton Rouge juvenile jail as arrests pile up
-
Kids flock to Santa's Mailbox in Gonzales to drop off their Christmas...
-
New proposal by mayor could mean residents pay more for less garbage...
-
Parish asking people to move fences again, more DSLD residents affected