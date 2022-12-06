Judge to consider whether 15-year court battle continues

BATON ROUGE - An attorney for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has asked a Baton Rouge judge to dismiss former head football coach Jerry Baldwin's claim that the school fired him in 2001 because he is black.



But Baldwin's lawyer, who wants another trial, argued that just because one East Baton Rouge Parish jury couldn't reach a decision doesn't mean a different jury can't come to a conclusion on his racial discrimination claim.



The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2ahiyv1) state District Judge Todd Hernandez, who presided over the March jury trial of Baldwin's claim, said he will consider the oral arguments presented to him Thursday, as well as written arguments filed in the case.



Baldwin, who was UL-Lafayette's first black head football coach, compiled a record of six wins and 27 losses in three seasons