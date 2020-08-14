Judge signs temporary shut-down order against Ruston restaurant over coronavirus violations

RUSTON - A buffet restaurant in north Louisiana is being served a court order to shut down after it repeatedly violated statewide rules in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported Friday that it obtained a temporary restraining order against Peking Buffet in Ruston. The order prohibits the restaurant from operating until at least after an injunction hearing Aug. 21.

The business had previously drawn the ire of the state after it reportedly allowed customers to serve themselves via the buffet back in July. Another inspection on Aug. 12 found the restaurant was still violating regulations prohibiting self-service buffets.

The order comes amid a legal battle between the state and a Denham Springs restaurant which repeatedly refused to adhere to Louisiana's mask mandate.