Judge signs gag order in Ronald Greene lawsuit, barring family & attorneys from discussing case

A federal judge has signed an order banning anyone involved in the wrongful death lawsuit tied to the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene from publicly discussing the case.

The gag order was signed Friday at the request of the attorney of a now-deceased trooper who was involved in the violent arrest.

"The false narrative surrounding this case has also been fostered by leaks of selective, one-sided, and misleading information by someone with access to investigative material," Attorney Scott Wolleson said in court documents obtained by the Investigative Unit last month.

The lawsuit names several state troopers who were involved in the 2019 pursuit and subsequent arrest of Greene, who later died in police custody. Body camera video that was withheld by State Police for over two years showed troopers beating, stunning and dragging Greene after they pulled him from his vehicle.

Family members said last year they were initially told Greene died of injuries sustained in a crash at the end of the chase. However, video showed Greene shouting "I'm sorry" as officers removed him from his vehicle and put him in handcuffs.

The arrest is currently at the center of criminal investigations at both the state and federal levels.

Check here to see more WBRZ coverage of Ronald Greene's death and the fallout at State Police.