Judge says no to inmate testimony in stripper death

December 13, 2014
GRETNA, La. - A state judge has denied a request that he order an inmate at a federal prison in New York to be brought to the Jefferson Parish Courthouse to testify in the case of the death and dismemberment of Bourbon Street strip club dancer Jaren Lockhart.

The attorney for Terry Speaks, who is charged with second-degree murder in the case, wants a court order barring prosecutors from using an alleged conversation Speaks had with his cellmate at a federal prison in Otisville, N.Y., last year.

Speaks was serving a sentence there for an unrelated offense when authorities say he discussed the Lockhart case with the cellmate.

Defense attorney John Benz wanted the cellmate brought to Jefferson Parish for questioning. The judge refused.

