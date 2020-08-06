91°
Judge rules accused Baton Rouge killer Kenneth Gleason sane, trial set for next year
BATON ROUGE - A man charged in two killings police believed to be racially motivated will stand trial after a judge ruled this week that he was sane at the time of his shooting spree.
According to The Advocate, a judge deemed Kenneth Gleason fit to stand trial for three separate shootings that left two people dead in September 2017.
Gleason was charged with the second-degree murder of 59-year-old Bruce Cofield and 49-year-old Donald Smart in the crime spree that unfolded over the course of about a month. He's also charge with attempted murder for allegedly firing into the home of a Black family.
Investigators said Gleason had no known connections to any of his victims.
Gleason's new trial date is set for April 5, 2021.
