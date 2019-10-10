Judge revokes bond in previous murder after man allegedly kills wife in ambush shooting

WATSON - A Baton Rouge man who allegedly held people hostage before killing his wife in a Livingston Parish neighborhood is now being held without bond in two separate killings.

On Thursday, a judge revoked Terrell Anthony's bond in the 2017 murder of David Walker. Up until this week, Anthony had been out on a $300,000 bond while that case remained under investigation.

Anthony allegedly killed his wife, Jessica Clark, after she arrived at her Watson home late Monday night. Anthony had reportedly grabbed Clark's 12-year-old son after he returned from school and held him hostage with a live-in nanny, as well as 2-year-old he had with Clark.

It's believed he held the family inside the house for 11 hours while he waited for Clark to return. He then shot and killed her in front of her son.

Anthony was out on bond at the time of the attack but had been ordered to wear an ankle monitor by a judge. Officials believe Anthony tampered with the device and cut it off nine days before the shooting.

He is now being held without bond for both shootings.