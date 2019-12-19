Judge reverses restraining order that prevented Ascension sewage vote

GONZALES - The battle over a proposal to consolidate Ascension Parish's sewage system took another turn Thursday.

On Thursday, an appeals judge overturned a temporary restraining order that kept parish councilmembers from voting on 30-year, $215 million deal with Ascension Sewer LLC. That restraining order was issued Monday over complaints there was not sufficient public notice of the hearing that evening.

It remains to be decided whether a vote will be held at a future council meeting.

The person who filed the suit that led to a judge halting the vote Monday says he plans to do it again if the item added to the next council meeting's agenda.