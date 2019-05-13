82°
Judge requires ballots in Spanish in more Florida counties

Monday, May 13 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A federal judge says 32 more Florida counties must provide election materials and ballots in Spanish.
  
An order Friday from U.S. District Judge Mark Walker expanded a temporary injunction that he granted ahead of last fall's elections.
  
Under Walker's latest order, election supervisors in the 32 counties must provide ballots in Spanish by March 2020 when the presidential primary election is held.
  
Fifteen counties already do so. Walker's order would raise the total to almost four dozen of Florida's 67 counties.
  
If a county holds an election before then, elections supervisors must provide sample ballots in Spanish.
  
The order also says election supervisors must have a bilingual hotline to assist Spanish-speaking voters during early voting, provide information in Spanish on their website and recruit bilingual poll workers.
