64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Judge raises bond to $5M in Iowa killing

5 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 August 22, 2018 3:40 PM August 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) - A judge has ordered a man charged in the kidnapping and murder of an Iowa college student to be jailed on a $5 million cash-only bond.
  
Cristhian Bahena Rivera had been held since Tuesday on a $1 million cash-only bond after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of college student Mollie Tibbetts.
  
At a hearing Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Diane Crookham-Johnson granted a state prosecutor's request to raise the bond amount to $5 million.
  
Assistant attorney general Scott Brown noted that Rivera is suspected of being in the country illegally, and is charged with a "heinous crime." He says the higher bond amount would protect the community.
  
Rivera's lawyer, Allan Richards, said he plans to ask for a bond review hearing at a later date. He said his client is a young man who has no prior criminal history and has worked for a prominent local farmer for years.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days