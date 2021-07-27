Judge places custody hold on BR rapper Lit Yoshi; court hearing scheduled for next month

BATON ROUGE - Rapper Lit Yoshi will stay in jail while he awaits a court hearing where a judge will decide whether to revoke his bond.

The rapper, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, was arrested in Miami last week on a warrant out of Louisiana related to a shooting in Slidell. His associate and fellow Baton Rouge rapper Frederick Givens II, who goes by the name Fredo Bang, was also arrested.

A motion hearing to decide whether Edwards will have his $1.82 million bond revoked was set for Monday but was moved to Aug. 31. A judge placed a custody hold on Edwards until then, meaning he'll stay in jail for the time being.

The hearing was scheduled after prosecutors filed a motion for his bond be revoked over violations of his release.