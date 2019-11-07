Judge orders Trump to pay $2M in foundation case

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to resolve a lawsuit alleging he misused his charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.

The Trump Foundation said after the ruling Thursday that money raised by the penalty will go to several charities, including the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the United Negro College Fund.

It called the lawsuit politically motivated, but said it was glad the matter was resolved.

New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit last year alleging Trump and his family illegally operated the foundation as an extension of his businesses and his presidential campaign.

Attorney General Letitia James says the court's decision was a "major victory." She had initially been seeking about $2.8 million in restitution from the president.