Judge orders Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy remain jailed without bond
A judge has decided that Baton Rouge rapper Kentrell D. Gaulden, known to most fans as NBA YoungBoy, will remain behind bars until further notice.
Judge Shelly D. Dick revoked the rapper’s $540,000 bond, which had been granted in the Central District of California last month.
Gaulden was placed in federal custody on March 22, after his alleged involvement in a California police pursuit.
The 21-year-old was wanted on an outstanding warrant related to a 2020 drugs- and weapons-related charges.
A California magistrate judge granted Gaulden pretrial release that was contingent on Louisiana’s approval.
The March 22 police pursuit occurred when Los Angeles police attempted to pull the rapper over due to an outstanding federal warrant.
A short pursuit ensued until the rapper's car came to a halt and he proceeded to flee the scene on foot.
