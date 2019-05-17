Judge orders Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy be held in jail

BATON ROUGE - A judge has ordered that local rapper NBA YoungBoy be detained again Friday.

The decision is related to a shooting that happened outside the Trump International Beach Resort Sunday while 19-year-old Kentrell Gaulden was in Miami for a performance. Reports said Gaulden's girlfriend was injured in the shooting and legally armed members of his entourage returned fire. A bystander was killed in the shooting.

Gaulden formerly pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm in a 2016 drive-by shooting. He was given a suspended 10-year prison sentence and put on probation for three years. Judge Bonnie Jackson says Gaulden seemingly violated his probation, which mandates he stay off social media, after a video appeared to show him "talking trash and smack" last weekend.

Gaulden has also been arrested on two other occasions since 2017, neither of which prompted that same judge to revoke his probation. In 2018, he was booked on a fugitive warrant in Florida on domestic violence kidnapping and assault charges. He was arrested again in February on disorderly conduct, drug and other charges related to an incident at an Atlanta hotel.

If it's determined Gaulden was the one seen in the video, Jackson said she plans to revoke his probation at his next court appearance and make him serve the suspended prison time. Gaulden is due back in court June 21.