Judge: Mom was the 'monster' in dead toddler's life

2 hours 45 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 2:02 PM September 30, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NOLA.com
GRETNA, La. (AP) - A judge told a Louisiana woman she was the "monster" in her toddler son's life, and sentenced her to life in prison for killing the 2-year-old, 15-pound boy.
  
The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office says in a news release that Judge Danyelle Taylor sentenced 29-year-old Twyena Thomas on Monday, the two-year anniversary of Chase Thomas' death.
  
A jury convicted Thomas in August of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence.
  
The judge said she wished she could do more than sentence Thomas to life in prison.
  
She also said the child's weight, broken skull, scars and bruises showed that he died scared of a "monster" - his mother.
  
She read the statement to Thomas and gave her notes to district attorney's spokesman Paul Purpura, who emailed them to reporters.
