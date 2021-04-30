Judge indicates she'll let anti-abortion group release video

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles judge says free speech rights should allow an anti-abortion group to release secretly recorded videos of discussions with a California company that provides fetal tissue for research.



A tentative ruling Friday by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joanne O'Donnell would dissolve an existing temporary restraining order blocking the Center for Medical Progress from releasing the videos.



The case arose as the center released videos of Planned Parenthood officials discussing providing aborted fetal organs for research. The company StemExpress then realized its officials also were recorded, and it pre-emptively filed suit to prevent those videos from being seen.



The judge says StemExpress likely will win its claim of privacy violations. But she says that doesn't trump the center's First Amendment rights.