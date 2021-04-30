Latest Weather Blog
Judge indicates she'll let anti-abortion group release video
Trending News
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles judge says free speech rights should allow an anti-abortion group to release secretly recorded videos of discussions with a California company that provides fetal tissue for research.
A tentative ruling Friday by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joanne O'Donnell would dissolve an existing temporary restraining order blocking the Center for Medical Progress from releasing the videos.
The case arose as the center released videos of Planned Parenthood officials discussing providing aborted fetal organs for research. The company StemExpress then realized its officials also were recorded, and it pre-emptively filed suit to prevent those videos from being seen.
The judge says StemExpress likely will win its claim of privacy violations. But she says that doesn't trump the center's First Amendment rights.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Troubling trend growing as more miss their second vaccine shot
-
LSU changes Title IX policy, says it will fire employees who don't...
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Bill allowing college athletes to profit off merchandise makes it to senate
-
Moderna says booster shots likely needed in coming years, and reveals new...