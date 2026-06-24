Judge finds teen guilty of attempted murder after LSU homecoming game shooting in October

BATON ROUGE — A juvenile court judge found a 17-year-old guilty of attempted murder after a shooting on LSU's campus during the university's homecoming game left two people injured.

Kyiveon Keller, who was 16 at the time of the October 2025 shooting, on Tuesday was found guilty of two counts of attempted second-degree murder, as well as one count each of illegal carrying of a firearm on school property and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

"This was a difficult case with many evidentiary issues," a spokesperson for the 19th JDC said.

Keller was arrested after the shooting, which stemmed from an altercation that happened during the LSU-South Carolina football game. Following the shooting, local and state police tightened security on campus during game days