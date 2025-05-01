Judge extends order keeping LSU basketball player away from domestic violence accuser

BATON ROUGE — A judge extended a restraining order temporarily keeping a former LSU basketball player removed from the team away from a woman who accused him of domestic violence.

Family Court Judge Pamela Baker continued a temporary restraining order on Wednesday against LSU guard Adam Benhayoune, who was suspended from the team on Feb. 26 after "allegations were brought to the attention of LSU Athletics," a spokesperson said.

The temporary restraining order now expires May 14, the same day as a scheduled hearing before Baker. The original order was issued April 11.

In a conversation with WBRZ, Benhayoune denied the allegations.

The LSU spokesperson said that Benhayoune did not play in the team's last four games and "did not participate in senior night festivities."

On Monday, however, the basketball program's social media pages congratulated Benhayoune making the Academic Honor Roll. The post was removed the same day.

The woman who accused Benhayoune alleged that he got physically violent with her and said she "deserved to be hit."

"He was trying to convince me to email his coaches to try and get him back on (the) team. I said no, he got upset," the alleged victim described events that allegedly happened in March.

Benhayoune then punched the sunroof of the alleged victim's car, broke it and grabbed her arm and bit her, the petition says.

"He would text me saying he would kill himself if I did not try to get him back on the basketball team," the woman continued.