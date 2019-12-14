62°
Judge ends NBA Youngboy's probation Friday morning

Friday, December 13 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Rapper, NBA Youngboy is in court Friday morning, where Judge Bonnie Jackson has ended his probation.

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was found with a firearm in Miami, Florida on May 12 after a deadly shootout involving his entourage. A bystander was killed during that shootout.

After the shooting, he was brought back to Louisiana.

Gaulden refused to say much on the Miami shooting, only that it's still under investigation and he's ready to move forward.

