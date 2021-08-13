Judge dismisses sexual battery charge against Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES, California - A disgraced Hollywood producer accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women and who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence had one of 11 charges against him dismissed Thursday, according to CNN.

Harvey Weinstein had been charged with sexual battery, but a Los Angeles County judge dismissed this charge on the grounds that it "was barred by the statue [sic] of limitations," according to Weinstein's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer.

The former producer was accused of committing the crime against a woman in May of 2010.

Weinstein was initially charged in January 2020, before the statute of limitations had expired. Six months later, prosecutors got an indictment from a grand jury on an identical count, and by then, the time had lapsed.

Despite the judge's decision regarding this count, Weinstein is still charged with four counts of rape and six other sexual assault counts.

His spokesperson said of Thursday's decision, "We consider this a partial victory, but know there is quite the road ahead. Harvey remains optimistic and hopeful, and must focus on his health right now."

The 69-year-old's team claims he suffers from diabetes, extensive coronary artery disease, anemia, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic lower back pain, sciatica , chronic leg pain and arthritis that severe limits his ability to walk, as well as eye problems that have severely limited his ability to see.

Prior to his arrest, Weinstein was a powerful figure in Hollywood and the driving force behind dozens of financially successful television and film projects.

But rumors regarding a gross misuse of power led to investigations into his behavior and eventually, to his arrest and incarceration.

He was arrested by New York City Police in May of 2018 and charged with "rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women."

After deliberating for five days, a jury convicted Weinstein on February 24, 2020, of two of five criminal charges: one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree.

He is serving time at a maximum security prison outside of Buffalo, New York.