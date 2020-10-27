Judge dismisses DOJ's attempt to defend President Trump in rape defamation lawsuit

E. Jean Carroll says Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room in the 1990's.

According to CNN, a federal judge on Tuesday rejected the Justice Department's attempt to intercede in a defamation lawsuit brought against President Donald Trump by E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle Magazine columnist who says Trump raped her in the 1990's.

The judge's decision clears the way for the case to proceed.

The department attempted to substitute itself as defendant in Carroll's lawsuit, a move that likely would have ended the proceedings, since the federal government can't be sued for defamation.

Carroll alleges Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990's.

She is suing the President for defamation, asserting that by denying her story and claiming she was paid by his political opponents to fabricate it, he damaged her reputation and career.

President Trump continues to deny Carroll's allegations, saying he's never even met her.