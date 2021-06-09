Judge: Dennis and Cynthia Perkins will go to trial together

BATON ROUGE - Dennis and Cynthia Perkins will go to trial together, a judge ruled Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for an update.

Dennis Perkins, a former Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy, had requested that the trial be held separately.

The couple faces trial in July on multiple charges involving the abuse of children.

Last week, Dennis Perkins' attorney said he would hope there wouldn't be a trial, instead would prefer a plea deal in the case.

"No one wants to participate in a trial where there's going to be this kind of evidence shown whether or not it's related to my client," attorney Jarrett Ambeau said. "Everyone wants to avoid that."

The couple was arrested in 2019 on charges of rape and child pornography among multiple others. Ambeau says these heinous crimes can make the jury selection process difficult.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case and stated no plea has officially been requested or offered at this time.

Cynthia Perkins, Dennis Perkins' wife, is a former school teacher in Livingston Parish.